Susan Burns to Run for Helen Anthony's Fifth Ward City Council Seat

COLUMBIA - Grasslands resident Susan "Tootie" Burns announced today that she will seek the remainder of the Fifth-Ward Council seat currently held by Helen Anthony. Anthony announced Monday that she is relocating to Providence RI and will be unable to complete her term.



Burns, 46, is a Columbia artist and community volunteer. She worked for Boone County Bank/Central Bank for six years after graduating from MU with a degree in personal financial planning. Since 1996 Burns has been self-employed as an artist.

"It is our neighborhoods that make living in Columbia so special. As a long-time member of the Grasslands Association, I understand the neighborhood perspective on the issues before the Council--traffic, neighborhood friendly development, utilities, storm water, and trails. I intend to be the voice of Columbia's neighborhoods on the Council and will make their voice heard," Burns said.

She also said Columbia needs additional employment at all skill and educational levels to continue the growth that makes our community so dynamic and resilient.

Burns brings a wealth of community activities to her candidacy. In addition to her involvement with Orr Street Studios and the Columbia Art League, Burns is President of the University of Missouri University Club, past vice chair of the Regional AIDS interfaith network (RAIN), ten-year board secretary of the Grasslands Neighborhood Association, and a member of the Boone County Medical Alliance, Kings Daughters, and the Newman Center.