Suspect arrested after Moniteau County car chase

CALIFORNIA - A high-speed car chase ended Sunday when the suspect slid into a ditch, according to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.

Missouri State Highway Patrol initially tried to pull over the car, but the driver fled with the officer in pursuit, according to the release. After a short time, the officer ended his chase, but Moniteau County deputies later spotted the car speeding and resumed the pursuit.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Robert Bower after he slid off the road and into a ditch on Old Swiss Road.

Bower, who was on probation at the time, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, and driving when his driver's license was revoked. His bond was set at $15,000.