Suspect Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Bank

COLUMBIA - On November 17, 2011, around 10:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to Boone County National Bank, 1009 Smiley Lane, for a suspicious person. Bank employees reported a white male in his 30's had been inside the bank acting suspiciously. They were also able to provide a description of the suspect's van. This description was very similar to a report of a suspicious person on November 16, 2011, at the Landmark Bank on Paris Road.

While officers were on their way to Boone County National Bank a second call was received from Commerce Bank, 1220 Brown School Road, about a suspicious person who had entered the bank and left. This description matched the one given by Boone County National Bank employees.

As officers were traveling to Commerce Bank they spotted a suspicious van parked behind the Merchants and Farmers Bank at 4000 Rangeline. Officers quickly surrounded the bank and took the suspect, Andrew B. Smith, 37, of Columbia, into custody as he was leaving the lot in the van. Smith had an active warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license and was brought to the police department where he was interviewed by detectives. Smith admitted he had been planning to rob a bank and was also in possession of a note stating his intentions.

The Columbia Police Department would like to commend the local banking community for their help in making this arrest. Because of the attention and vigilance of these bank employees and their quick communication with police a bank robbery was prevented in our community yesterday.