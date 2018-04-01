Suspect Arrested in Case of Missing Girl

KENNETT (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in the recent disappearance of a 3-year-old girl from southeast Missouri.

The Daily Dunklin Democrat reported Saturday that the suspect's name has not been released and no charges have been filed. Authorities also said they were searching for the girl's body and her bicycle in an undisclosed part of the county.

Breeann Rodriguez was riding in front of her home near Senath when she disappeared Aug. 6. Senath is located about 200 miles south of St. Louis.

Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder says the suspect is from the area but is not related to the family. Holder says the suspect is being held at the Justice Center.