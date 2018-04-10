Suspect arrested in connection to Cooper County gas station burglary
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Department filed charges against a suspect in the burglary of the Eagle Stop store Thursday.
Deputies said the robbery was reported at about 1:30 Thursday morning and the suspect was not there anymore by the time deputies arrived.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Department said deputies found the suspect in a local market and took him into custody. Deputies said they found items taken from the store.
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Robert Lozano of Kansas City Thursday evening. Deputies charged Lozano with robbery and armed criminal action.
The department said Lozano had an outstanding parole violation warrant for being a fugitive from justice.
Lozano is in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.
