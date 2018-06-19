Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tolston Murder

COLUMBIA - New Orleans police officers arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the murder of Dontay Tolston.

Officers located and arrested Derrick Copelin, 17, in New Orleans, La. Boone County issued a warrant for Copelin's arrest Tuesday. He faces a $1 million cash only bond.

The Columbia Police Department thanked the New Orleans Police for its quick arrest of the suspect.

Boone County also issued a warrant for the arrest of Jimiah A. Lambert, 20, of Columbia. Lambert is still at large and not believed to be in the Columbia area.