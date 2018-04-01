Suspect Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-run Wreck

PAGEDALE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident in suburban St. Louis that killed one boy and seriously injured his brother.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 54-year-old motorist was booked on suspicion of leaving an accident scene, and that other charges will be weighed.

Investigators say 4-year-old Trayeshon Williams died at the scene of the accident Friday after a pickup truck hit him and his 10-year-old brother as they were crossing a Pagedale street to go to a convenience store. The older boy is hospitalized.

Neighbors say the boys were being watched by their grandfather as their mother was working a night shift.