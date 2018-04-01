Suspect Arrested in Deadly Mississippi Highway Shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in two fatal highway shootings that happened late at night along desolate highway stretches.



State Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says 28-year-old James D. Willie has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the shootings.



Strain says he was not posing as a police officer in the shootings as authorities previously suspected.