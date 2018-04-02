Suspect Arrested in Early Morning Columbia Robbery

COLUMBIA - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an early morning robbery Friday at the Midwest Petroleum Phillips convenience store on S. Providence.

Officers were dispatched to the store at 5 a.m. after receiving a report of beer theft. According to CPD Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer, Julio Guzman, of Columbia threatened a clerk by saying he had a gun.

The clerk originally confronted Guzman as he attempted to leave the store with a six pack of beer without paying for it. He then left the store on foot and headed south with the stolen beer.

Officers located Guzman in the tunnels from the MKT trail by the intersection of Providence and Stewart and took him into custody on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Guzman did not display a weapon and nobody was hurt during the robbery. No bond has been set.