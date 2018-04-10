Suspect arrested in Monday morning shooting

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of shooting another man in the head Monday morning, according to a news release from Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Rusty A. McGrath, 21, turned himself in to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He will face charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A 19-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head early Monday morning at a home on Ludwick Boulevard. Deputies responded to the home shortly before 4:30 a.m. They said the suspect left before they arrived.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the victim and suspect apparently got into an argument before the shooting.