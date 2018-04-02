Suspect arrested in south Columbia neighborhood shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Steamboat Lane Friday night.

Officers said they arrested 21-year-old James Webb, of Columbia, for shooting a man in a fight.

According to The Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched at 5:49 p.m. to an incident in the 1600 block of Steamboat Lane. Officers said a fight broke out at a home between Webb and another man. CPD said Webb brought out a gun which was fired during a struggle between the two men. Officers said Webb and the other man were shot in the hand. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to CPD, Webb and two other people left the house in a vehicle after the shooting. Just before 6:00 p.m., officers found the vehicle at the Petro-Mart Convenience Store near Stadium and Rock Quarry Road. Webb was taken to the hospital and treated for his gunshot wound.

Police said Webb was arrested at University Hospital for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Boone County. He was being held on a $500 bond.

KOMU 8 News had a crew on Steamboat Lane Friday night.

.@KOMUnews @ColumbiaPD officers are standing outside a house blocked off with police tape on Steamboat Lane pic.twitter.com/KELlQOzMKg

— Jenna Middaugh (@JennaMiddaugh) September 12, 2015





Officers taped off an area around a house on Steamboat Lane Friday, and at one point appeared to be inspecting a storm drain.

.@KOMUnews It looks like @ColumbiaPD officers are looking in a storm drain in front of a house on Steamboat pic.twitter.com/hoFxFUkbSA — Jenna Middaugh (@JennaMiddaugh) September 12, 2015



