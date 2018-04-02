Suspect arrested in Springfield woman's death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police say a suspect is in jail after a woman was found dead at a Springfield apartment.

Investigators say officers found 27-year-old Valerie Williams suffering from serious internal injuries when they were called to the Kelly Greens Apartments early Wednesday. Williams died later at a Springfield hospital.

A 33-year-old Springfield man who was at the apartment was arrested. He is being held on suspicion of murder in the Greene County jail.