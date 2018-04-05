Suspect Arrested in the Bryant Street Incident

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a suspect Thursday night they believe was involved in a shooting earlier in the week.

Police reported shots were fired in the 300 block of Bryant Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Although shots were fired, no one was injured and no damage was reported.

"I think this was a continuation from the other night," Sgt. Harlan Hatton said. "We had been looking for the suspect since the incident."

Hatton says the same families involved with the Bryant Street incident were having a party on Newton Drive. Officers arrived at Newton Drive after receiving reports that someone was carrying a shotgun. Officers then stopped a suspicious-looking car on Garth Avenue that they thought was connected to the Newton Avenue report.

At that time, one of the suspects from the shooting at Bryant Street walked to the Break Time gas station at the intersection of Garth Avenue and Business Loop 70. An opposing family that was also involved in the shooting spotted the suspect and approached him.

Officers were nearby and arrested the suspect from the shooting shortly thereafter.