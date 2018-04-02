Suspect charged after Camden County manhunt

OSAGE BEACH - Police charged Thomas Wells, 49, with unlawful possession of a firearm after they said he led officers on a chase through Camden County Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Wells stole two vehicles, ditched them both and ran on foot in two separate incidents.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer spotted Wells who was holding what appeared to look like a gun, according to police.

Police said Well charged the officer. The officer fired three shots at Wells, but Wells was not hit.

Police eventually caught up with Wells and took him to the Camden County Jail.