Suspect charged for MU campus threats, class in session Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have charged the man responsible for making threats to the University of Missouri campus on the social media app Yik Yak Tuesday night.

MUPD arrested 19-year-old Hunter M. Park at 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Original reports said Park was not on or near the MU campus at the time of the threats.

Park was contacted in Rolla, where he is a sophomore at Missouri University of Science and Technology. He was transported to MUPD's office in Columbia for booking and is being held at the Boone County jail.

The arrest comes after university and law enforcement officials investigated the credibilty of threats made on YikYak, an anonymous social media app and other social media outlets. They determined late Tuesday night that there was no immediate danger on campus.

Immediately after MUPD released that Park was in custody, MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin tweeted that class will continue as usual on Wednesday.

“Threats of violence of any kind are not tolerated,” says Missouri S&T Chancellor Cheryl B. Schrader. “As a campus, we are grateful that this situation did not escalate. I thank both of the police departments for their swift action in handling this case. As always, the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our utmost concern.”

Park's bond has been set at $4,500 dollars.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the suspect's name and additional information.]