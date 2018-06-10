Suspect Charged in Springfield Homicide

AP-MO--Homeless-Homicide 05-15 0220 AP-MO--Homeless-Homicide,0202 Suspect in Springfield motel murder kicked out of shelter SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A homeless man recently thrown out of a Springfield shelter is charged with the fatal stabbing of a 78-year-old man at a motel. Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Kitterman is jailed on one (m) million dollars bond on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Vernon Wayne Neal died at a hospital after he was found Friday night bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the chest and back at a motel. Police said Neal checked in with one or two men, but he did not know whether Kitterman was one of those men. It is not clear how Kitterman knew the victim. The director of the Springfield Victory Mission said Kitterman was asked to leave in March after breaking the rules but he could not remember why. ----- Offenses that could lead to eviction include using drugs or alcohol, stealing, violence or causing problems on the street. Kitterman was quoted in a Springfield News-Leader story in January about homelessness, saying he liked the lifestyle. He said, "I could get an apartment, get a job and save my money, but I like this way of life." ------ Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.springfieldnews-leader.com (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-15-06 1058EDT