Suspect dies after jumping from police car

OVERLAND (AP) - An investigation was under way Wednesday after a suspect jumped from a suburban St. Louis police car onto an interstate highway and died the next day from his injuries.

Authorities said 29-year-old Brian Strothkamp Jr. was being driven in an Overland police car to the St. Louis County Jail about 11 a.m. Friday. He had been arrested on a domestic assault charge.

Police said Strothkamp was handcuffed in the backseat when he managed to open the car door and jump onto Interstate 170. The officer who was driving the squad car was put on administrative leave during the investigation.

Overland Police Chief Michael Laws told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that investigators were looking at how Strothkamp was able to get out of the car. There was no camera inside the police car.