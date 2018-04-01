Suspect Faces K-9 Injury Charges

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A robbery suspect who surrendered after a standoff in Joplin could face a felony charge for allegedly shooting and wounding a police dog. Police surrounded the suspect in an abandoned garage, and he gave up after more than three hours of negotiations yesterday. Police dog Cezar -- a German Shepherd -- lost an eye and an eardrum but was expected to survive following emergency surgery for a bullet wound in the head. The suspect fled when police responded to a reported robbery at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. A K-9 officer released his dog and chased the man, who fired two shots at his pursuers. One of the bullets hit the dog in the head.