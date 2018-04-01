Suspect From SWAT/CNT Incident Arrested

COLUMBIA — Officers located wanted subject Jacob C. Nicholson Monday at the Stoney Creek Inn on South Providence Road. Nicholson is suspect to the SWAT/CNT call out at Rollins Road on July 31.

Authorities conducted a surveillance effort to locate Nicholson who was wanted on a parole absconder warrant issued in October 2011. His original charges on the warrant were resisting arrest, drug trafficking and other charges. Officers knew Nicholson to be armed and dangerous.

After spotting Nicholson walking toward a vehicle, officers exited their unmarked vehicle with guns drawn. They identified themselves as police officers yelling for Nicholson not to move.

Nicholson entered and attempted to start the vehicle, ignoring the officers' commands. He yelled at the officers to shoot him as he attempted to place the keys in the ignition. Officers stunned the subject and took him into custody.

Officers arrested Nicholson for the parole absconder warrant for the original charge of drug trafficking cocaine, endangering the welfare of a child with no bond, and resisting arrest with a bond of $4,500.