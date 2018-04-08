Suspect Hospitalized after Officer Shooting

A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a St. Louis police officer. The man was shot in the arm last night (at Newstead and Lee). He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt. Another suspect ran from the scene, but was captured about 20 minutes later. No word yet on what led to the shooting.