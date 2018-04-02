Suspect in 5 killings reported gun thefts before arrest

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man suspected of killing five people reported four handgun thefts to police before his arrest.

The Kansas City Star reports that court documents say police suspect 22-year-old Fredrick Scott used those guns in the shooting deaths and reported them stolen to throw off investigators. Prosecutors announced Tuesday that Scott is charged in two of the killings and a suspect in three more.

Brian Darby wonders whether more could have been done to stop the last deaths, including that of his father, Michael Darby, who was fourth person killed. He says "alarms should have been going off."

It's not known whether police did check out the reports. Kansas City Police Capt. Stacey Graves says the department can't discuss the case against Scott because it remains an open investigation.