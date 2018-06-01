Suspect in Boone chase also wanted for Jefferson City thefts

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said Friday the man arrested after a Boone County chase Thursday was a wanted car burglar. The announcement came moments after Boone County deputies named the suspect.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies said 43-year-old Robert Keating, of Jefferson City, was arrested after a short vehicle chase that ended Thursday afternoon in Boone County. The chase ended in a field off Highway 63 near Route VV and the Rocky Fork Creek bridge north of Columbia.

Jefferson City officers said Keating was a suspect in a number of Jefferson City vehicle break-ins, happening since the beginning of August. They said Keating would break-in to parked vehicles at fitness centers or walking trails and steal valuables.

Officers said they determined Keating was the primary suspect in the case within a week before the chase. JCPD said officers determined Keating was near Finger Lakes State Park Thursday afternoon. Officers located Keating in a vehicle and began a pursuit, according to officers.

The chase ended shortly before 5:00 p.m., when officers used spikes to blow out Keating's tires.

Police said Keating was taken into custody on several theft charges out of Jefferson City, and similar charges in Boone County and other jurisdictions, which were pending Friday morning.

Boone County Detective Tom O'Sullivan said Friday Keating was also a suspect in a Thursday larceny from a vehicle at Rock Bridge State Park.

Keating was being held in the Boone County Jail on a no-bond Cole County warrant. Documents from the Boone County Sheriff's Department showed Keating was being held on several possible charges, including property damage, driving while suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, stealing and fraudulent use of a credit device.

The Jefferson City Police Department said officers were still locating break-in victims stolen items Friday.