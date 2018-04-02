Suspect in burning of missing woman's car in different jail

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man considered a person of interest in his ex-girlfriend's 2007 disappearance has been returned to Kansas City to face charges that he burned another missing woman's car.

Kylr Yust, who turned 28 on Wednesday, was brought back to Kansas City from Benton County, where he'd been jailed since his arrest Sunday.

He's charged with knowingly burning 21-year-old Jessica Runions' vehicle. She was last seen leaving a party Thursday night.

It's unclear whether Yust has an attorney and when his first court appearance may be.

Police say Yust is a person of interest in ex-girlfriend Kara Kopetsky's disappearance. She was 17 when she vanished in 2007 just days after filing for a protection order against Yust.

Yust also spent time in jail for assaulting a pregnant then-girlfriend in 2011.