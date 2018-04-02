Suspect in custody after homeowner held him at gunpoint

VALLES MINES (AP) — A man suspected of shooting at a suburban St. Louis sheriff's deputy is in custody after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced the arrest Friday. The suspect's name has not been released pending formal charges.

A deputy responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of a suspicious person in the Valles Mines area. When the deputy arrived, he yelled to a man who began shooting at the deputy with a handgun.

The deputy was not injured. The man ran into a wooded area, prompting a lengthy search.

On Friday morning, a homeowner found the man hiding in a shed and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived.