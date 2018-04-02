Suspect in custody in Independence homicide

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Independence police have arrested a suspect in the death of a man outside a convenience store.

Police said the victim, 53-year-old Paul Doughty, was found early Monday outside a 7-Eleven convenience store. Another man was found unresponsive in an alley near the store.

Doughty died at the scene and the other man was taken into custody.

The Independence Examiner reported (http://bit.ly/1QWgthN) police have not said how Doughty died.