Suspect in Custudy After Standoff in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police confirm shots were fired in the 1100 block of E. McCarty Street Thursday evening.

Police received a call about the incident at 6:42 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they attempted to find the location of a possible suspect. According to a news release from the Jefferson City Police, they found the suspect held up in an apartment.

The department's SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene. Authorities were eventually able to make contact with the suspect using a cell phone. A CNT member talked to the individual until the suspect came out. The individual was then taken into custody.