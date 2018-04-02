Suspect in Ferguson police shooting pleads not guilty

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - The man accused of shooting two police officers during a Ferguson protest has pleaded not guilty.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey L. Williams was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony assault, armed criminal action and a weapons offense.

No new court date was immediately set.

Williams is accused of wounding a St. Louis County officer and a Webster Groves officer on March 12 during an early-morning rally after the Ferguson police chief resigned. Both officers survived.

Prosecutors say Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else. But Williams' attorney, Jerryl Christmas, again asserted Wednesday that his client was not the shooter.

Williams was indicted by a grand jury in May and is jailed on $300,000 cash bond.