Suspect in Ferguson police shooting pleads not guilty
CLAYTON (AP) - The man accused of shooting two police officers during a Ferguson protest has pleaded not guilty.
Twenty-year-old Jeffrey L. Williams was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony assault, armed criminal action and a weapons offense.
No new court date was immediately set.
Williams is accused of wounding a St. Louis County officer and a Webster Groves officer on March 12 during an early-morning rally after the Ferguson police chief resigned. Both officers survived.
Prosecutors say Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else. But Williams' attorney, Jerryl Christmas, again asserted Wednesday that his client was not the shooter.
Williams was indicted by a grand jury in May and is jailed on $300,000 cash bond.
