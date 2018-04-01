Suspect in Ferguson police shootings appears in court

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The man accused of shooting two police officers during a demonstration in Ferguson last week made a brief court appearance Monday -- only long enough for the case to be scheduled for a later date.

Court officials said Jeffrey Williams did not yet have an attorney.

He's charged with two counts of first-degree assault and other charges. The two officers were shot early Thursday as a late-night demonstration outside the Ferguson Police Department began to break up. The officers were released from the hospital later that day.

The protest followed the resignation of the Ferguson police chief, in the wake of a Justice Department report that found widespread racial bias in the police department in the city where Michael Brown was fatally shot.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch said he believed Williams attended the protest before the shooting, but activists said Williams hadn't been a consistent member of their group.

Williams has told investigators he wasn't targeting police, and he instead aimed at someone with whom he was in a dispute.

The prosecutor said authorities weren't sure they "completely buy that part of it."