Suspect in Friday night homicide arrested for deleting text messages

Jamale Ewayne Marteen

COLUMBIA - A suspect police said is connected Friday's night homicide in the 1800 block of Mckee Street has been identified as Jamale Ewayne Marteen and has been arrested.

On Friday night, 31-year-old Nathan Earl Taylor was shot. Emergency responders took him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Officers said 34-year-old Marteen deleted text messages from his phone that were connected to incidents leading up to the shooting. Columbia police arrested him Monday for Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He has a cash bond set at $100,000.