Suspect in Gas Station Killing Apprehended After Wounding Self

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Police say they are confident that a man who wounded himself in a standoff last night is the suspected killer of a convenience store clerk in the town of Pacific. The man shot himself last night in the St. Louis area-town of Valley Park after police surrounded an apartment where he was staying. The web site of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are not releasing the man's identity. The man's condition was unknown late last night. Pacific Police Chief Jim Brune says investigators are confident the man shot and killed 42-year-old gas station clerk Kevin Henderson in late June.