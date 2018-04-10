Suspect in Kansas detective's death waives extradition

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Kansas City, Kansas, police detective has agreed to be returned to Kansas from Missouri for prosecution.

Curtis Ayers had been hospitalized under guard until Monday since being shot May 9 by police during his arrest in Kansas City, Missouri, hours after prosecutors say he killed Brad Lancaster near the Kansas Speedway.

The Kansas City Star reports Ayers on Tuesday signed extradition paperwork and agreed to be transferred to Kansas, where he faces a murder charge carrying the possible death penalty if he's convicted.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ayers also faces charges in Missouri's Jackson County and Kansas' Leavenworth County for alleged crimes that followed the shooting involving Lancaster.

Police used Lancaster's handcuffs on Ayers when they transported him Monday from the hospital to jail.