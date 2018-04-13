Suspect in Macon hostage situation arrested

MACON - Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a hostage situation earlier in the day.

The incident started around 5 a.m. when police got a report of a domestic incident on Crescent Drive. Officers tried to talk to people inside the home but had no success. Members of the Macon County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol Negotiations and SWAT teams came to the scene to help.

Officers finally made contact with a man in the home, and after a half hour he came outside and was taken into custody. A woman also came out and talked to police.

Later in the day, police got a warrant to arrest the man from the home, identified as David Yount, 37, on suspicion of domestic assault and kidnapping.

Yount is currently in the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.