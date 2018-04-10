Suspect in Mexico shooting pleads guilty

MEXICO - The suspect in a shooting on New Year's Day 2017 pleaded guilty to three charges on Wednesday, including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities arrested Daryl Richardson following the January incident, in which he shot another man. Both had been at a party and got into an argument. Richardson pulled out a gun, and as the victim turned and walked away, Richardson shot him in the back. He then shot the man a second time before running away.

Police found and arrested Richardson a short time later. The victim was taken to a hospital in Columbia, and has since recovered. According to the prosecutor's office, one of the bullets is still in his body, because it shattered and couldn't be completely removed.

“Daryl Richardson’s decision to combine alcohol, bravado and firearms had serious, lasting

consequences, and but for quick, professional responses from Mexico Public Safety, Audrain

Ambulance District, concerned community members and Audrain Joint Communications, this

victim could have easily died,” Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger said in a statement Thursday.

Judge Wesley Dalton sentenced Richardson to 15 years in prison; however, if he completes an institutional treatment program he will be released on probation.