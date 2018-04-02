Suspect in Missouri Girl's Death Gets Hearing Date

KENNETT (AP) - A southeast Missouri man accused of killing a 3-year-old neighbor girl faces arraignment Aug. 30.



Shawn Morgan made a brief appearance in a Dunklin County courtroom on Tuesday. His arraignment was rescheduled to allow him time to find an attorney. He remains jailed without bond.



Police say Morgan has confessed to suffocating Breeann Rodriguez after finding the child at his backyard swimming pool in Senath. He told police he threw her body in a floodway ditch near the Mississippi River.



Searchers are looking for the girl's body. She had been missing since Aug. 6.



Morgan is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.