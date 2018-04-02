Suspect in Mo. Deputy Shooting Death Apprehended

MINERAL POINT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have apprehended a man being sought in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Washington County deputy.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Juston Wheetley says Christopher Parsons was shot and killed while responding to an emergency call early Saturday about an unconscious person near Mineral Point, a community of about 350 residents southwest of St. Louis. Parsons was shot as emergency crews loaded the unconscious person into an ambulance.

Wheetley says the suspect, 30-year-old Gary Sancegrow of Mineral Point, was taken into custody without incident at about 5:15 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies including the FBI had been searching for Sancegrow, who Wheetley says fled the scene on foot.

Wheetley says associates of Sancegrow brought him to a law enforcement checkpoint that had been set up in Mineral Point.