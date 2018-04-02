Suspect in Osage Beach robbery arrested in Jefferson City

OSAGE BEACH - Police in Jefferson City arrested the suspect in a crime which happened more than 40 miles away on Wednesday.

Officers with the Osage Beach Police Department responded to reports of an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald's restaurant. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the drive-thru and demanded money. An employee closed the window and went to another part of the store to call 911.

They identified the suspect as Adam McNally, 33, from Jefferson City, who had apparently borrowed the vehicle used in the robbery.

Detectives notified Jefferson City police about McNally, and later in the day, members of JCPD's Community Action Team found and took McNally into custody.

When Osage Beach police arrived to take custody of McNally, they said he admitted to the attempted robbery.