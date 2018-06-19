Suspect in Sedalia Killing Faces Multiple Charges

4 years 1 month 6 days ago Tuesday, May 13 2014 May 13, 2014 Tuesday, May 13, 2014 2:29:00 PM CDT May 13, 2014 in News
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

SEDALIA - Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond revealed new details Tuesday about the investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a Marshall woman.

Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Mittelauser said a Grand Jury indicted Joseph Arbeiter, of Pettis County, on first degree murder for the killing of 35-year-old Mandy Black Tuesday morning.

Arbeiter already faced sexual assault charges and was being held in the Pettis County jail when the jury reached its decision.

Sheriff Bond said deputies found the dismembered body of Black May 4, several weeks after authorities arrested Arbeiter for sexually assaulting a neighbor. Bond said Arbeiter's landlord went to his trailer at the Goodwill Chapel Trailer Park to begin cleaning when Bond said it was then the landlord smelled a foul odor coming from a storage container near the trailer. Bond said she called the Sheriff's Department after she found what she believed was a human hand. When deputies arrived, they found two arms in the storage container, as well as additional portions of a body in shallow graves a short distance away.

Mittelauser explained Arbeiter faces two separate indictments. The first indictment charges stem from Arbeiter's arrest April 30 for sexually assaulting a neighbor. Mittelauser said the four sexual assault charges from this instance are serious enough to result in a life sentence on its own.

Mittellauser explained the second indictment charges resulted from Tuesday's Grand Jury decision. Mittelauser said Arbeiter now faces first degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with Ms. Blacks' death, in addition to the sexual assault charges.

"Our heart and our prayers go out to Mandy's family as they deal with this tragic event in their lives, as well as the loss of a loved one," Bond said.

Pettis County Coroner Robert "Skip" Smith said almost a complete body has been recovered during the investigation, and the body parts all belong to the same victim. Smith said the autopsy revealed Black died from multiple stab wounds to the chest sometime in late 2013 or early 2014. Sheriff Bond said the investigation also revealed the body was intact following the death, but was later dismembered in an attempt to conceal the crime.

"The biggest challenge was just significant decomposition and just the condition of the remains," Smith said.

Bond said he does not believe Arbeiter and Black knew each other. He said Black had been visiting Sedalia, but was not a resident. Bond said authorities do not know why Black was at Arbeieter's residence before she died or what motive he may have had to kill her.

The sheriff said the department believes Arbieter acted alone in the killing. He said the department plans to reach out to other areas Arbeieter lived to determine if law enforcement agencies have unsolved instances that could be related to Arbeiter.

Bond said multiple agencies have already put in hundreds of hours in the case.

Arbeiter was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, but did not, following the new indictment.

A public defender listed himself as Arbieter's lawyer for the sexual assault charges. Mittalauder said he expects the same public defender to stay on the case, but it is uncertain.

Arbeieter is scheduled to appear in court May 19.

 

More News

Grid
List

Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
1 minute ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°