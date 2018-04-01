Suspect in St. Louis-area smash-and-grab pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The last of eight Chicago residents indicted in Missouri for their roles in a smash-and-grab theft of $60,000 worth of handbags at a Saks Fifth Avenue now awaits sentencing.

Twenty-two-year-old Dejuan Wingard pleaded guilty Thursday in St. Louis to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen property. His sentencing is set for Aug. 1.

Investigators say 10 to 12 people walked into the store's Chanel boutique in Frontenac near St. Louis last Nov. 26, all with hooded sweatshirts pulled over their faces. The suspects grabbed 30 handbags and smashed fixtures before fleeing the store and getting into two vehicles.

The eight were captured in Illinois about 60 miles from Frontenac. Sixteen of the 30 handbags were in the vehicle.