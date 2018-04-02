Suspect in St. Louis County Home Invasion Shot
SUNSET HILLS (AP) - A suspect in a St. Louis County home invasion is hospitalized after being shot by police. A second suspect is in custody. Meanwhile, a police officer suffered a minor knee injury while chasing the second suspect.
Police received a call about a burglary in process late Wednesday morning in Sunset Hills. Police say an officer saw an
armed man holding a woman against her will. The officer shot the man, who was in surgery later Wednesday.
Other officers caught the second suspect trying to escape through a back yard. He also was hurt and was taken to a hospital.
His condition was not immediately known. The home's resident was not injured.
