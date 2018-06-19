Suspect in Young SW Mo. Girl's Death Arraigned

LAMAR (AP) - Heavy security was in place during the arraignment of a man suspected of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing a 12-year-old Missouri girl.

A dozen sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were stationed in Barton County Circuit Court Monday while 34-year-old Bobby Bourne Jr. was arraigned in the death of Adriaunna Horton. The Joplin Globe reports Bourne is being held in the Jasper County Jail in Carthage because of security concerns.

Bourne's public defenders told Judge Charles Curless they had not been able to visit Bourne although he asked for a public defender last week. The judge ordered the sheriff's office to allow the attorneys to visit Bourne.

Bourne, of Lockwood, told investigators Adriaunna died from a fall but an autopsy determined she was strangled.