Suspect On Loose After Attempted Break In

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a break in at Domino's Pizza on Green Meadows Road Wednesday night. The suspect is an African-American male about 5'11" with a slender build wearing a red mask or scarf according to police. Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous. Police are asking other Domino's and pizza restaurants who have late night hours to be on the lookout and also if they know any information.

"There might be some clerks in this area that might have knowledge of a person fitting the subject description walking in there prior to this, and they may have him on video, something that might help us down the road," Columbia Police Sergeant Don Hawkins said.

The suspect tried to follow an employee in the employees only door on the north end of the building but employees in the building locked the door before he could get in. Then, he proceeded to the front door but was locked out there as well. Police said he showed the employees the gun, and attempted to enter the building's west entrance. He then fled northbound on foot.

Police said they are not actively searching for the man as of 5 a.m. Thursday. Their K-9's lost his scent.