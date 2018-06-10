Suspect pleads not guilty in Springfield officer's shooting

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD - The man charged with shooting and seriously wounding a Springfield police officer pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance.

During a hearing Thursday, a Greene County judge ordered 32-year-old Joshua Hagood be held without bond on charges of felony assault on an officer, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

Hagood is accused of shooting Officer Aaron Pearson in the head Monday morning while Pearson and two other officers were checking suspicious activity. Hagood was arrested several hours later in a used car lot about 200 yards from the shooting scene.

Chief Paul Williams said in a statement Wednesday that Pearson's injuries are "career-ending" and will require long-term rehabilitation and care.

A public defender will be appointed for Hagood.