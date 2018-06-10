Suspect Related to Skidmore Bully

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Authorities say a St. Joseph man who held police at bay last week is related to an infamous bully. Police arrested 24-year-old Simon Wertenberger Friday just outside St. Joseph city limits. He is accused of being one of three armed robbers who broke into a trailer earlier this month. One of the other robbers was accidentally shot while searching the home for valuables. Buchanan County Sheriff's Captain Howard Judd says Wertenberger is the grandson of Ken Rex McElroy. McElroy was said to have terrorized residents in Skidmore before being gunned down in 1981. While more than 40 residents witnessed the crime no one has been charged for his murder. Wertenberger and alleged accomplice Hertis Smith are being held on charges of second-degree burglary and armed criminal action.