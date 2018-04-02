Suspect Shoots at Homeowner While Hunting on Private Property

BOONE COUNTY - KOMU 8 News confirmed a male suspect shot at a woman while hunting on her property on West Sugar Creek Drive Sunday afternoon. The Boone County Sheriff's Department said when the woman asked him to leave her land, he fired at least one shot. She returned fire, but no one was injured in this incident.

The sheriff's department also said the woman has seen the suspect on her property before. KOMU 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will continue to post updates as they become available.