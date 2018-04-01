Suspect Shot by St. Louis County Police

Officers say police had several calls about 1:00 p.m., saying the woman was pointing a gun at drivers in the St. Louis suburb. Police say she carjacked one truck and ordered the driver to go to a residential neighborhood where she jumped out.

Police arrived and told her to drop the gun. The Web site of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, stltoday.com, reports an officer shot her with a stun gun, but it did not penetrate her coat. An officer then shot her with a firearm when she raised her gun at him.

The woman died at a hospital.