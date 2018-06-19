Suspect Shot, Wounded Inside Hospital

By: The Associated Press

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - The Milwaukee County sheriff said a suspect was shot and wounded inside Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Sheriff David Clarke said no hospital staff, patients or others were hurt.

Clarke said at a news conference that officers went to the 7th floor of the hospital in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa about noon Thursday after learning a man wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm was visiting the neonatal unit.

Officers approached the man, who was holding a baby.

Clarke said the man put the baby down and ran, then produced a gun and turned around several times. The sheriff did not say whether the man fired any shots.

Officers shot and wounded the man, who is being treated at another hospital in the medical complex.