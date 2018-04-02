Suspect at large after robbing Tower Loans in Columbia

COLUMBIA - On Monday, Columbia Police Department was dispatched to 3200 Penn Terrace #107, Tower Loans. CPD said this dispatch was in reference to a "robbery with a gun call."

CPD said the investigation revealed a man entered the business, had a handgun and left Tower Loans with an "undisclosed amount of money." No one was injured during the robbery.

A K9 Unit was also called to the scene and made an effort to track the suspect. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.