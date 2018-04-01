Suspect still at large following armed robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department was searching for a susepct in armed robbery that took place Saturday night.

The robbery happened just after 10:00 p.m. at a home on the 1600 block of Dunhill Court.

Police believe the man followed the people living in the home through an open garage door.

Once he was inside the house, police said the suspect pulled out a gun, demanded the residents' valuables, and fled the home with a cellphone and other items.

None of the residents were injured, and the department's K-9 unit recovered the cellphone.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated for clarity.]