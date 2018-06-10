Suspect still at large in an attempted home invasion

COLUMBIA - A least one suspect is still at large after an attempted armed home invasion at the 3200 block of Mexico Gravel Rd. Sunday night.

The Columbia Police Department responded to the invasion at 9:51 p.m.

CPD said the person inside the home answered the door after hearing a knock, and at least one person was at the door with a gun.

The person inside the home was able to keep the suspect outside. The homeowner shot at the suspect while inside. No one was injured.

If you have any information, contact the Columbia Police Department.