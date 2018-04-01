Suspect takes medication from a Jefferson City Walgreens

JEFFERSON CITY - A suspect jumped the counter at the Walgreens pharmacy on Eastland Drive in Jefferson City and got away with medication Friday evening.

Jefferson City police said the suspect did not get away with any controlled substances and did not have a weapon when entering the store around 6 p.m.

Police were unable to provide a description of the suspect as of Friday evening but said they were working to obtain surveillance video.

Michelle Brent said her 16-year-old daughter works at the Walgreens and started her first job at the store two and a half weeks ago. Her daughter was working when the theft happened.

"She's kind of in shock. She's still kind of shaky," Brent said Friday evening.

Brent said she would be staying at the store with her daughter, who still had shifts scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson for Walgreens did not return a call requesting comments Friday evening.

No other information was immediately available from the Jefferson City Police Department.